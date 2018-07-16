1. Based on TY15 subscribers that have identified >$0 in business expenses and of those users that have >$0 in tax savings.

2. Based on TY15 subscribers who have identified potential home office deductions >$0

3. Based on QuickBooks Self Employed tax year 2015 subscribers that have identified >$0 in business expenses and of those users that have >$0 in tax savings and have logged between >0 and <250k miles.



QuickBooks Self-Employed & TurboTax bundle subscription:

Discounted price is valid for the first 12 months of service, starting from the date of enrollment. After the first 12 months, your account will be automatically charged the then-current price on a monthly basis until you cancel. Cancel anytime by clicking on the “contact us” link inside QuickBooks Self-Employed from the menu on the left. This limited time offer available for new QuickBooks Self-Employed customers only and cannot be combined with any other offers. Free trial offer does not apply to this version of QuickBooks Self-Employed. Terms, conditions, pricing, features, service and support are subject to change without notice.



QuickBooks Self-Employed Free Trial Offer:

First 30 days subscription to QuickBooks Self-Employed, starting from the date of enrollment, is free. To continue using QuickBooks Self-Employed after your 30-day trial, you'll be asked to present a valid credit card for authorization, and you'll be charged monthly at the then current fee for the service(s) you've selected, until you cancel. Cancel anytime by clicking on the “contact us” link inside QuickBooks Self-Employed from the menu on the left. Offer(s) are valid for new QuickBooks Self-Employed customers only and available for a limited time. Offer cannot be combined with any other QuickBooks Online offers. Terms, conditions, features, availability, pricing, fees, service and support options subject to change without notice.

QuickBooks Self-Employed is not available in Guam, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands.



TurboTax Self-Employed Try for Free/Pay When You File:

Discount available for a limited time. State is an additional fee. Actual prices are determined at the time of print or efile and are subject to change without notice.



TurboTax Maximum Tax Savings Guarantee – or Your Money Back:

If you get a larger refund or smaller tax due from another tax preparation method, we'll refund the applicable TurboTax federal and/or state purchase price paid.



TurboTax 100% Accurate Calculations Guarantee:

If you pay an IRS or state penalty or interest because of a TurboTax calculation error, we'll pay you the penalty and interest.



TurboTax Audit Support Guarantee:

The TurboTax Audit Support Guarantee provides FREE year-round audit support guidance from a tax professional. We’ll answer all your questions and help you understand why the IRS contacted you.



What you’ll get:

1.FREE one-on-one audit guidance from an experienced tax expert

2.FREE answers to your audit questions, year-round

3.FREE assistance on what to expect and how to prepare



If you receive a letter from the IRS after preparing your taxes with TurboTax, please review our Audit Support Center for instructions on how to receive FREE step-by-step audit guidance and the option to connect with an expert.



Audit Support Guarantee If you received an audit letter based on your 2015 TurboTax return and are not satisfied with how we responded to your inquiry, we'll refund the applicable TurboTax federal 1040 and/or state purchase price you paid. We will not represent you or provide legal advice.



TurboTax Satisfaction Guarantee:

Satisfaction Guaranteed — or you don't pay. You may use TurboTax Online without charge up to the point you decide to print or electronically file your tax return. Printing or electronically filing your return reflects your satisfaction with TurboTax Online, at which time you will be required to pay or register for the product.



About our credentialed TurboTax tax experts: Live tax advice service is available via phone for your toughest tax questions; fees may apply. Service, experience levels, hours of operation and availability vary, and are subject to restriction and change without notice.



#1 best-selling tax software: Based on aggregated sales data for all tax year 2014 TurboTax products.